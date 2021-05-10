Mahekk Chahal shares a picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets, fans root for Varun Sood

MUMBAI: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been excited for the new season, especially after the confirmed contestants were announced.

The list includes Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, and Rahul Vaidya, among others. We have been getting glimpses of what the contestants have been up to in Cape Town, South Africa, via social media.

Looks like Varun Sood is among the most popular contestants of the reality show, and his fans have been showing their support for the actor by using the hashtag #KhiladiVarun. Recently, Mahekk Chahal posted a selfie of her, Varun, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain from the sets, and a quick look at the comments section shows that Varun has been getting a lot of support from his fans. While one contestant wrote, “Vee is looking amazing,” another one wrote, “Oh my gosh Varun,” along with fire emojis.

Sharing the picture, Mahekk Chahal wrote, “On sets of #khatronkekhiladi11 in #Capetown with my fellow contestants. Thank u @varunsood12 for the Killer pic. @aasthagill @sourabhraaj.jain.” Take a look.

Meanwhile, the team has been enjoying their time in Cape Town. Just yesterday, Varun shared a picture along with Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari. He wrote, “Hello Cape Town! #kkk11.”

Credits: SpotboyE