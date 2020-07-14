Mahesh Bhatt gets trolled for tweeting " being kind is hard."

MUMBAI : Precisely one month ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shook the nation. One of the most talented actors in Bollywood left millions of fans for his heavenly abode on June 14 after ending his life in his Bandra residence. His fans across the globe as well as his friends and family have been mourning over his death. One month after his untimely death many people including Sushant's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, his GF Rhea Chakraborty, and good friend Mahesh Shetty shared posts, in remembrance of the late actor Sushant. With this, on this day, we also saw a post from Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt who shared a philosophical note on his Twitter handle which talks about empathy and apathy but got backfired and massively trolled instead.

Before going into details about what the netizens were talking about, his philosophy tweet read, "When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard." He wrote this caption with a random picture that has two children where one is seen sad while the other is seen consoling him. Even though the caption doesn't mention Sushant's name, netizens were quick to put two and two together. (via spotboye)

Nevertheless, when went through his comment section where we only see hate comments. Amongst many, one wrote, "All your philosophy will die when you face the truth. At that moment it's difficult for you to control your mind. Soon you realise the power of karma." While another one commented, "You nailed it. Truth cannot be hidden for long. Exactly for this reason that SSR was doled out apathy when he required empathy. Your complicity is so very evident when corroborated with all evidence. #justiceforSushantforum"

