Mahesh Pandey knows the pulse of the audience- Vaquar Shaikh

MUMBAI: Be it TV, the web or films, actor Vaquar Shaikh is doing it all. The actor, who is currently seen in Mahesh Pandey's Vidya on the small screen, is doing Punjabi films as well as a web series. Talking about his multiple projects, he says, “I feel so lucky to have got the chance to be part of such amazing projects. There are two Punjabi films which are going to release this year which are 'Gulam' and 'Masand', which I am part of. As for the web series, I am part of the Bahubali web series. The web series is, as everybody knows, a very big brand and it is produced by S. S. Rajamouli sir for Netflix. In fact, I had the honour to work with him too. There is a huge fight sequence between me and the king of Mahishmati which has been directed by S.S. Rajamouli sir. I play an out and out warrior in the show. It’s a very interesting role and my audience has never seen me doing such a kind of thing before.”

Talking about working in different mediums, he says that the way of performing varies. “I like all mediums. By the end of the day, I am acting. But yes, the way you perform changes be it in a theatre, in front of a film camera or television camera or for a web series. There is a different pattern to perform but as an actor. In the theatre, we go a little loud with our body languages, and on television, it depends upon the role. For example, my character in my show Vidya, Nanku Singh is a loud character so little overacting can work for it. In films, it depends on the genre. If it’s a comedy film, we can go loud but nowadays there are more subtle kinds of films in running. The same goes for web series. We have to be very very subtle in performances,” he says. He further adds, The role in Vidya has made me explore acting differently. I am grateful to producer Mahesh Pandey for giving me this role. The audiences are loving it. I am happy with the response. Mahesh Pandey knows the pulse of the audience as he is a writer too".