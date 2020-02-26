Mahesh Pandey’s show for Star Bharat gets its TITLE

MUMBAI: It is no news that Mahesh Pandey is rigorously working on his next show which is a family drama and is tentatively titled Khandaan.

We at TellyChakkar.com also reported that the show can be called Gupta and Sons. However, now seems like the producer and the channel have finally zeroed upon a title.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that Mahesh Pandey next for Star Bharat most probably will be called Hum -Ek Makan Ek Dukan.

According to our sources, the cast will shoot at the locals of Benaras. The shoot will probably commence soon.

According to reports Hiten Tejwani has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Other actors who will join Hiten will be Parineeta Borthakur, Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Diwan.

TellyChakkar.com also reported about Gurdeep Kohli and Kiran Bhargava being roped in for the project.

Are you excited for the project? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.