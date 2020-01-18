Mahesh Pandey's Vidya crosses 100 episodes!

MUMBAI: The cast and producer Mahesh Pandey are happy with their hit show Vidya crossing 100 episodes. The show is based on the state of education in the country and has been doing really well. “It feels amazing. It’s a milestone for us and we hope to achieve many more. Vidya is a show unique in its concept itself with a social message and it’s the simplicity of course,” says actor Meera Deosthale.

She adds that shooting the show has been an absolute delight. “The journey has been smooth and we reached 100 episodes so soon that I didn’t even realize it. I hope people keep loving us and watching us. I would like to thank all the fans and the audience,” she says.

Meanwhile, actor Vaquar Shaikh adds, “It feels great and so positive, it feels overwhelming that people are liking us and the show and the ratings have never dropped. They have only been going up. So it's a very positive feeling and very overwhelming that whatever efforts we put in from all the departments; the writers, actors, creative teams, cameraman, the spot boy, whatever hard work we are doing, it's going in the right direction. It feels very good when your efforts have been received so well and people are liking them,” he says.

The show means a lot to him. “The show is very special to me. I am playing a negative role after a very long time and I am glad that people are liking this shade of me. I am able to deliver and pull through and make people believe them that I am actually as cruel as Nanku Singh. You start believing in yourself more strongly when people love your performance,” he says.

Mahesh Pandey is happy about the response the show has garnered. “ People are liking the simplicity of the characters and the way story is being told. In coming weeks there will be interesting developments in the story which audiences will surely like"