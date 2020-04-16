Mahhi Vij breaks down as she remembers her mother in latest TikTok video; watch

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij, who is married to actor Jay Bhanushali, is one of the most popular television actresses. She is presently enjoying motherhood.

The actress broke down in tears as she posted an emotional video on her IG account with the apple of her eye, Tara. In the clip, Mahhi is seen thanking her mother for giving her this valuable life and now she herself is a mother and understands the feeling of motherhood. Mahhi Vij is quite active on her social media account and is always seen showering love on baby Tara.

In the video, Mahhi Vij is seen saying, “Mumma! Thank you so much, aapne mujhe ye life di! Mai aapke bina kuch bhi nahi hun. Thank you so much!” She is then seen breaking down in tears while hugging her daughter, Tara. The video is backed by a heart-melting caption, “It was v difficult for me to make this #tiktok my mother stays 5 mins away from me but for her safety n well being I don’t want to meet her. Every day is pretty hard for me emotionally m drained I have never been away from Mom for so long. I have always mentioned how my mother has been an important part of my life my journey.”

“Now the way she protects my Lil one how she spends most of her time with @tarajaymahhi is impeccable.I love you Maa @shushmavij meri maa see you soon.hope everyone is safe #stayhome #staysafe #mahhivij #corona #quarantine #motherhood @nehakakkar,” read the caption further.

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com