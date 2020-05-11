News

Mahhi Vij: Feeding daughter for first time extremely emotional

11 May 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Mahhi Vij has recalled a special "motherly" moment from the time when her daughter Tara was born.

Calling it to be one of her most precious moments after giving birth for the first time, Mahhi feels that an experience such as this one is not only emotional but a life-changing feeling for any mother.

Speaking about that special moment after Tara was first born, Mahhi shared: "Feeding Tara for the first time after she was born was an extremely emotional and heartwarming moment for me. I actually cried while feeding her, because it was then when the feeling of being a mother to her actually sank in."

"Holding her so close to my body and watching her through the feeding process was a beautiful moment and feeling. I was very overwhelmed, as there were no words to express how lovely that entire experience was! Only a mother feeding her newborn for the first time will know what it feels like. And for me, that one memory will be etched in my heart for the rest of my life," she added.

The actress and her husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed their daughter last year.

