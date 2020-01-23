Mahhi Vij gets trolled post her support for #SidNaaz

MUMBAI: After yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss 13’s cutest pair #SidNaaz has parted ways. Watching Shehnaaz crying her heart out after Sidharth’s comments on her loyalty, Gill’s follower Mahhi Vij took to her social media to feel sorry for the contestant.

Mahi took to her social media account and expressed her feelings. She said that she hopes that someday #SidNaaz will get back together, and patch things up.

Post her support, fans started trending #ShameOnMahhiVij. Reacting to the same, the actress gave a befitting to fans and got back at them with a savage reply.

Oops did I make u hate me... — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 23, 2020

Muahhhhhh — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 23, 2020

#ShameOnMahhiVij Mam sana bhi galat hain wo khud rasmi ko bola hain ki show agar koye 3rd hot boy hota who is strong like sid ... Toh wo uski sath jaati...so who bhi real nahi hain... — Ankita Goon (@AnkitaGoon) January 23, 2020

Once I saw this lady in khatron ki khiladi by mistake ,after that I am seeing this aunty here becouse of bb..attention seeker @VijMahhi #ShameOnMahhiVij find some job aunty mahi — Pema pema (@PemaYoudon4) January 23, 2020

