News

Mahhi Vij gets trolled post her support for #SidNaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 08:35 PM

MUMBAI: After yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss 13’s cutest pair #SidNaaz has parted ways. Watching Shehnaaz crying her heart out after Sidharth’s comments on her loyalty, Gill’s follower Mahhi Vij took to her social media to feel sorry for the contestant.

Mahi took to her social media account and expressed her feelings. She said that she hopes that someday #SidNaaz will get back together, and patch things up.

Post her support, fans started trending #ShameOnMahhiVij. Reacting to the same, the actress gave a befitting to fans and got back at them with a savage reply.

(SOURCE: SPOTBOYE)

Tags > Mahhi Vij, Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz, Sidharth, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar...

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar lend support to FWICE's initiative to help film industry workers
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days