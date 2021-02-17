Mahhi Vij OPENS UP about how her journey as a mother has been

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most popular couples in telly town.

The two, who are parents to Tara Bhanushali and two foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, make for one of the telly industry's most-talked-about couples. The duo believes that partnership is the key to successful parenting. Speaking to Times Now Digital, Mahhi opened up about how her journey as a mother has been. The actress explained that it's been "incredibly beautiful and exciting."

She said, "With Jay being the equal partner in raising our children, I believe it to be the most important aspect of my life. We do all the parenting duties together as our kids come before everything else. From nursery rhymes to reading bedtime stories to our kids to diaper changes, feeding sessions and everything in between, I can truly say I am blessed to be a mom.”

The actress also talked in length about her everyday routine and shared how she and Jay try to find time for each other. "Jay and I try to balance work and family especially since our kids are little. As Jay and I are equally involved, we make sure both of us get our time together and for ourselves without affecting our kids’ schedules. We use the time when our kids sleep to catch up on rest or watch a TV show but we do believe it’s important for parents to take care of themselves and this includes exercising, getting enough sleep, and eating right. It’s important to strike the right balance."

