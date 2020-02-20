Mahhi Vij shares an ADORABLE picture of her daughter with Massi Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has always supported Shehnaaz Gill during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She always made sure to show her support and love for Shehnaaz.

Now that Bigg Boss 13 has ended, Shehnaaz made sure to visit her biggest fan Mahhi Vij, her husband Jay Bhanushali and their newborn daughter.

Mahhi, who is known for playing Nandini in Balika Vadhu, recently took to her social media handle to share a picture of Maasi Shehnaaz Gill and it is too cute for words. The actress shared a picture of her baby Tara with Shehnaaz and captioned the same as, “@tarajaybhanushali with her Massi @shehnaazgill.” In the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen holding Tara dearly in her arms.

Take a look below.