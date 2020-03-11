Mahhi Vij slams fans on social media for involving daughter Tara Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for portraying the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. On the personal front, she is married to actor Jay Bhanushali and the duo is one of the most adorable couples in telly world.

Both Jay and Mahhi have been avid Bigg Boss 13 followers and have now been showing keen interest in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as well. Just recently, Jay and Mahhi were seen having a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill about their thoughts and also gave them a little dose for upsetting the viewers. Now, after the episode, as Mahhi and Jay got trolled by some of the social media users, the actress took to her social media to lash out at them for involving daughter Tara Bhanushali in everything.

The actress wrote on Twitter, “Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls.”

Take a look below.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, as Mahhi took to social media to express her thoughts, from the fan comments below the tweet of the actress, it looks like, one particular fan trolled Mahhi and Jay for not supporting Paras which in return led to this. On the other hand, as Jay was seen having a conversation on the show with Paras, according to a tweet made by the TV host, Chhabra passed many bad comments on girls which were highly unacceptable.

Take a look at the fan comments here:

