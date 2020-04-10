News

Mahhi Vij slams trolls for abusing her family

Mahhi Vij, who is one of the most popular actresses, has slammed trolls for abusing her family.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They have a huge fan following. Their fans love them for their adorable chemistry.  

They are quite active on social media. The couple is seen putting up some hilarious videos and family photos for their fans. Recently, Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen doing charity by distributing food packets to the needy people. Jay took a dig at Paras and Mahira’s charity video and labelled it as a publicity stunt. This did not go well with Paras and Mahira’s fans and they flooded Jay and Mahhi’s Twitter timeline with hate comments. 

Mahhi did not keep mum. She also gave it back to trolls. She wrote, “Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother, my child, I will abuse you I am no god. calling me R...d wt do u think I will give u in return” She even added, “Kutton ki fauz nikali hai aaj, gaali mujhe do lagegi tumhari maa ko bhauko” but haters kept trolling her. But nor did Mahhi stop. She again wrote, “Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth but thank u for telling us ...” 

Take a look.

Tags Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Twitter Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here