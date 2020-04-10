Mahhi Vij slams trolls for abusing her family

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They have a huge fan following. Their fans love them for their adorable chemistry.

They are quite active on social media. The couple is seen putting up some hilarious videos and family photos for their fans. Recently, Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen doing charity by distributing food packets to the needy people. Jay took a dig at Paras and Mahira’s charity video and labelled it as a publicity stunt. This did not go well with Paras and Mahira’s fans and they flooded Jay and Mahhi’s Twitter timeline with hate comments.

Mahhi did not keep mum. She also gave it back to trolls. She wrote, “Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother, my child, I will abuse you I am no god. calling me R...d wt do u think I will give u in return” She even added, “Kutton ki fauz nikali hai aaj, gaali mujhe do lagegi tumhari maa ko bhauko” but haters kept trolling her. But nor did Mahhi stop. She again wrote, “Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth but thank u for telling us ...”

Take a look.

Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother my child I wil abuse you I am no god.calling me R...d wt do u think I wil give u in return — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 8, 2020

Hu mein toh nahi chahiye publicity aap sab hee hamare articles nikaal rahe ho isn’t it clear who wants publicity n who doesn’t. Pr is calling n asking to remove articles — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 9, 2020