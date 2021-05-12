Mahhi Vij takes a JIBE at celebrities ‘OVER-REACTING’ while getting vaccination

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

As per the government’s rule, everyone who falls in the age bracket from 18 years to 45 years are compulsorily supposed to take a vaccine to fight against the novel coronavirus. (Read here: Mahhi Vij doesn’t mind dark circles as motherhood takes priority)

From 1st of May, the vaccine doses have been available for everyone above the age of 18 years.

A lot of celebrities have been posting pictures and videos of themselves getting the vaccine. It started off as celebrities motivating the people to take the jab and informing them the importance of the vaccine, a lot of celebrities posted their videos of being scared of needles and being nervous to take the injections.

Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande and Arrti Singh and among the few who posted their videos of being scared while taking the vaccine shot.

These celebrities are now often getting trolled for their behaviour.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti and Asha Negi pointed out and took a jibe at the celebrities to stop over reacting as they take the jab. Surbhi, shared a message which stated the confusion whether one needs to take a videographer/ photographer along while getting vaccinated.

Actress Mahhi Vij trolled these celebrities and mimicked them in a funny way. She recreated how these celebrities act as they take the vaccination.

Have a look at the videos:

Do you agree with Mahhi?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Jay Bhanushali’s anniversary wish for wife Mahhi Vij is as honest and funny as their bond)