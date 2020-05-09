Mahhi Vij threatens to throw Jay Bhaunshali out of the house

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples. Their fun banter on social media is something we look forward to.

Here comes the latest one where the actress is threatening to throw Jay out of the house. No jokes, Mahhi in her latest video tells Jay that if it wouldn't have been for the coronavirus lockdown, her hubby would have been out of the house.

Well, it started with a pizza that Mahhi made for the family, and just like any other husband, Jay shared his views on the same. But it seems the actress was not happy with his remarks, and she shared her reaction to it on her Instagram story where we can hear Mahhi saying, 'My husband thinks it's a very bad pizza'. Then Jay cuts her and says, 'No no I was talking about the presentation'. However, continuing with her upset mood Mahhi adds, 'No you of course, said that. Aur main bevakoof ki tarah roz isko kuch na kuch khilati hoon and ye hamesha usme koi problem nikalta hai. Khud kuch banane aata nahi hai agar coronavirus nahi hota to tujhe ghar se nikal dete hamlog'.

Have a look.

