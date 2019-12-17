News

Mahhi Vij's posts adorable message for daughter Khushi on her birthday

MUMBAI: It is Mahhi Vij’s adopted daughter Khushi's birthday today. The mother of two took to social media to write an emotional note for her.

She wrote, ‘Wasn’t it yesterday that u were a baby in my arms?i looked at your precious face n wondered where life would take you. Today, I look at the person you have become caring humble loving strong... n I realise that the dreams I held in my heart for you are alive in ur beautiful spirit my pride my strength n my weakness I love you with al my heart Happy Birthday @iamkhushiray.’

For the unversed, before welcoming their first biological kid Tara, Mahhi and Jay had adopted two kids, Khushi and Rajveer.

Their Instagram's several posts are a testament to the fact that Mahhi and Jay never miss any opportunity to make Khushi and Rajveer loved.

On the work front, Jay was seen in Superstar Singer as a host, while Mahhi was last seen in Balika Vadhu.

Credits: Pinkvilla

