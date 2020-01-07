Mahi Talwar from Mahi is a tarot cards to reader now

MUMBAI: Mahi way actor Pusthie Shakti who played Mahi Talwar is now a life coach and tarot card reader apart from acting.

On sharing about her career journey, "I have been a tarot reader for almost 22 years. As I practised I realised I have a knack for guiding people through their tough times and help them make the right choices for themselves. It is practical and spiritual and has the right mix of the physcial, emotional spiritual and mental working. It actually made me realise that I have automatically worked on my own life through much that I have gone through. So I went to L.A. and studied with my mentor, in person and from home, over a year. I am honored to have worked with many people and helped them through some very deep rooted issues, plan their dream life and also truly start living it. Mahi way was also an extention of the feeling. There was a time when I had about 1500 pictures of women in wimiining costumes in my inbox saying that me wearing one in the Goa episode was inspiring. Most of them wrote, "If you can wear it on national television, we can surely wear it in the bedroom!" Ten years ago this was a big thing. "

She further adds, "I naturally gravitate towards helping people. Be it my performances, my life coaching or my tarot reading and healing, it all comes from me answering my calling, to be there for people. Its a blessing to touch peoples lives, no matter what the medium."