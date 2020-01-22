Mahi Vij has a suggestion for Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular as well as the controversial season of the reality show. The extension of 5 weeks has already created a buzz among fans.

The show garners a lot of tweets and comments online. Fans are now getting bored with the ongoing content in the house. Here is a video were one fan had said now it seems like pushing had become a ritual in the house. Every now and then, contestants are engaging in violence. It is even being said that BB is scripted because the fights going on in the house are on silly words like footage, jealous, chela, and pyaada.

Even the respect for the host Salman Khan is not seen this time among the contestants.

Siddharth and Sana aka Shehnaaz the trending love birds of BB13. Their fans get very upset when the duo fights.

Celebrities like Mahi Vij are also obsessed with the show. When Mahi and Jay Bhanusahali had come to the set of BB, Mahi expressed her undying love for Shehnaaz and Sid. She has requested Bigg Boss to organize a romantic night for Shehnaaz and Sid, which may help to resolve their bond.

Have a look.