Mahi Vij reveals how her friendship with Shehnaaz began

MUMBAI: Shehnaz was one of the strongest contestants in the house and who was loved by one and all.

She grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.

The singer turned actress as a massive fan following. Television Mahi Vij favourite on the show was none other than Shehnaaz, in fact when Shehnaaz was seen crying, Mahi’s showed her support for Shehnaaz.

The actress has always been vocal of what she thinks of Shehnaaz and even once said that she won’t be watching Bigg Boss if there is no Sidnaaz.

Now during this quarantine period, many actors are coming live to interact with their fans, and now Mahi Vij came live where she was asked how her friendship with Shehnaaz began to which she said that first she was friends with Shahbaaz.

Then one day she came to know that Shehnaaz wanted new clothes to be sent so she sent it to her has a gesture of help, love and support and she had told Shahbaaz not to tell anyone.

Post Bigg Boss Shehnaaz wanted to meet Mahi and then she came over to her place and they bonded really well and that’s how their friendship began. They kept doing Tik Tok videos which became a craze among the fans.

Mahi further says like how the entire world connected with her so did she, and she knew she had a special connection with Shehnaaz.

Well, it's not only Mahi but many celebrities connected with the actress and showered their love and support for her. Not only from television but also Bollywood celebs were a fan of hers.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com