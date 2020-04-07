Mahi way to have season 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mahi Way was a very popular and successful show on television. The show was about an overweight girl and the problems and complexity surrounding her.

One of the reasons the show was such a success was because of the story that a lot of people connected too.

This was the first time when Yashraj films ventured into television, and Mahi way was one of the first shows they had produced.

The serial was a weekend episodic and had a good rating at the TRP charts.

Pushtiie Shakti who essayed the role of Mahi became a household name and was loved by the audience.

Now Siddhant Karnick who was the main lead in the serial shared a post where he said that he is proud to be part of this series, and a dream director to work with, and every co-star who made is worth to be a part of the series.

He also said that the story was ahead of his times, and the series should have a season two.

Well, this has made the fans excited and they are demanding to have a season two with the same cast, and yes, there is no doubt that the serial will be loved today also and will be a huge success.

The fans have also commented that Mahi’s character is the strongest character yet so entertaining very different from the saas-bahu serials.

Let’s hope we get to season 2 of this show.

