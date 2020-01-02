Mahima Makwana becomes a choreographer, teaches Akshit Sukhija garba

MUMBAI: COLORS Shubharambh’s co-stars Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana are giving viewers true couple goals with their cute and romantic on-screen chemistry as Raja and Rani. The duo recently created magic while shooting for a dandiya competition, that also happened to be the beginning of their love story in the show.



Mahima who is half Gujarati couldn’t hold her excitement when the producers told her about the dance sequence, and she volunteered to choreograph it. While it was a cakewalk for her, Akshit struggled in the beginning as he is a Punjabi and the dance form was alien to him. Just then Mahima came to his rescue and taught him the basics, which helped him complete the shoot with utmost grace and finesse.



Speaking about the same Mahima, “ I was jumping with joy when my director told me about the dandiya sequence and I immediately volunteered to choreograph it too. I miss playing dandiya and garba with my friends and this was the perfect solution that put my fomo to rest. Akshit and I bonded over this sequence and had great fun being the teacher student pair on the set. I hope we shoot another sequence soon.”