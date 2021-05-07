Mahima Makwana has fallen in 'love'

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana has found love in her new pet dog.

She is happy to finally have a dog with whom she can spend time with. It's a whole new experience for her. The actress has named her pet Parinda.

Mahima says, "I got a golden retriever and he is four months old. Golden retrievers are said to be birds at heart and I am someone like that who seeks freedom, loves to fly. And I see that in him. The reason behind naming him Parinda is his breed as well as another meaning that I have for life. I want my pet to be an extension of who I am, because he is extremely special to me. It isn't even been a month that I have got the dog but he is already spelling his magic on me."

She added, "I kept telling my mom but she didn't agree because I wouldn't be at home and she alone wouldn't be able to take care of a pet. It's like having a kid because they too depend on us for food and everything else. I understood that and agreed with mom. Also I was constantly shooting so I let it be. But the fact is that I have always been wanting a companion in the form of dog."

The actress spends a lot of time playing with Parinda and has even got him toys. Her evenings these days are peaceful with some music and Parinda for company.

Credits: TOI