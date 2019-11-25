News

Mahir Pandhi roped in for ALTBalaji’s Bebaaki

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Delhi boy Mahir Pandhi, who is the winner of Top Model India, has bagged ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Bebaaki.

The web-show was tentatively titled ‘United’. However, as mentioned by us, it is now titled Bebaki. This show is based against a Muslim backdrop. It is 50-episode series that will revolve around two big families.

Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani will play the lead roles in the project. The actors will be seen playing brothers. Actress Hebah Patel has joined the team as the female protagonist. We also mentioned that Suchitra Pillai has been roped in to play Hebah’s mother.

According to our sources, Mahir Pandhi, who was a part of MX Player’s Pavan Pooja and Applause Entertainment’s Virkar vs The Anti-social Network, will be seen playing a pivotal role in Bebaaki.

We could not get through to Mahir for a comment.

As reported by us, the series will also star Love School 3 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Mrinalini Tyagi, who is currently a part of Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

