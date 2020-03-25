Mahira, Madhurima and Vikas have a gala time!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one the most loved shows on television. It is one of the shows which has had a maximum successful seasons! The last season was a huge success, and as created new records when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The contestants of the show have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Now we came across a video where you can see Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira and Madhurima partying hard along with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta.

In the video, you can see how Mahira, Madurima and Vikas dancing together and having a lot of fun.

Well, on Bigg Boss 13, Vikas had entered the house a umber of times and played as a proxy too for Devoleena.