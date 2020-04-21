Mahira reveals how Bigg Boss was unfair to Paras and her

MUMBAI: Paras and Mahira rose to fame with their ongoing closeness in the Bigg Boss house. They initially never got along that well, but later became best friends in the house.

One of the reasons why Paras and Akansha’s relationship ended was because of the closeness that Mahira and Paras had shared on the show.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Paras and Mahira are in a relationship but the two have always denied it.

Throughout the show, the fans have always felt that their relationship was fake and that Mahira was using Parth to be on the show.

The audience also felt that every interview that they gave was fake and that nothing was true.

Now Mahira in a recent interview said that Bigg Boss was always partial to Sidnaaz as they showed only their cute moments. She further said that Paras and she also had a lot of cute moments but they didn’t telecast that.

The only thing she says was telecasted was the fights we had with Asim and Rashami when that wasn’t true as they also had good and funny moments with them.

Mahira also claims that if those moments were shown then she and Paras would have also had a 95% fan following, in fact, could have been more than Sidnaaz also.

Nevertheless, she says what’s done is done and she is shocked to know that all their moments are in the uncut versions and they haven’t telecasted any of it.

There is no doubt that one of the main reasons for the show to be so successful was the Siddnaaz moments and the audience loved each and every bit of them and today they have a crazy fan following.

But Mahira seems really disappointed with the whole game by the makers of Bigg Boss.

