Mahira’s brother says Paras kissing Mahira does not look good on the show

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Many connections of the existing contestants have entered the house. Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah who is Arti’s sister-in-law, Shehnaz’s brother, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena and Mahira’s brother have entered for a few days.

In an interview with India Forums, Mahira’s brother, Akash Sharma, spoke about her game and lot of other things. Speaking about Mahira’s game, he said that she is playing a strong game.

When asked about his view on Mahira and Paras’s equation on the show, he said, “Mahira and Paras have bonded really well on the show. Other contestants feel Paras speaks for Mahira but that is not the case. They are just good friends and that is it.”

Paras’ girlfriend, actress Akanksha, is not happy with Mahira and Paras’ equation. Reacting to this, Mahira’s brother told the portal, “This is just a misunderstanding. Mahira considers Paras to be just a friend. Paras kissing Mahira does not look good on the show. I would tell Mahira to avoid that once I go inside.”

Credits: India Forums