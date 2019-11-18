Mahira’s retirement advice for Paras

MUMBAI: Almost half the journey is now over for the contestants in one of the most celebrated reality show Bigg Boss S13. While the celebrities have fought over their own share of disagreement and agreements, Paras and Mahira have spent their quality time in getting to know more about each other. In the recent clip of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha, the closest of friends are discussing their likes and dislikes.



Paras drives the conversation here saying “Main seriously bolu mujhe teri kuch kuch baatein itni pasand hai na, jaise tune bola ki tu bahar nahi jaati.Teko clubbing bhi pasand nahi hai.” Mahira quickly responds “Bilkul nahi, kabhi kabhi matlab rare.” Paras, who now knows quite some details about Mahira quips “Teko aise faltu parties main jaana pasand nahi hai apnea ap ko show off karne ki zyada zarurat nahi. Tune ye baat sahi boli kyuki ek value banti hai.”



Mahira further explains the reason why she doesn’t like clubbing much. “Jaise main teko nahi janti hun aur tu kahi party main nahi aata hai. Matlab dekha hai teko maine ki Paras koi hai. Aur fir personally kabhi dekha hi nahi kahi pe. Toh ek hoga na yaar woh banda kya karta hoga. Toh aise hai kaafi logo ko meko leke. Par main nahi jaati kyuki meko aise nahi rehna hai common.”Here, Paras reveals that even he doesn’t like to go out much. “Main bhi bilkul nahi jaata. House party main bhi ek do friends hain, wahi. Woh bhi matlab industry ke bahar ke hai.” Mahira agrees with Paras and says “Nahi sahi hai aise common bhi nahi” and adds “Aapko jo accha lagta hai aapko woh karna chahiye.”After this, Paras goes on tell Mahira that he would instead go on a trip and shares “Main isse badhiya ye kar lunga, kahi ghumne chala jaunga. India main kahi ghumne chale jao, koi thandi jagah ho. Thandi jagah mujhe bahut pasand hai. Mujhe garmi wali jagah bilkul pasand nahi hai. Mujhe chahiye thand jaha pe mote mote kapde pehne, sundar sundar kapde pehne. Baal ek baar subah set kar lo raat tak waise hi rehte hain. Cheeks red red rehte hain aur main na thand main bahut sikud (shrink) jaata hun. Toh mujhe apnea ap ko thand main hi dekhna pas and hai.”On listening to this Mahira advices Paras, “Toh fir tu sanyas kyu nahi le leta.” A thoughtful Paras reacts “Paise kama lun. Main seedhe seedhe bol raha hun paise kama lun main toh ek time ke baad toh chala hi jaunga.Well, after this revelation it is clear that none of us are likely to bump on to Paras or Mahira at a club. To watch the full clip, tune-in to VOOT’s Unseen Undekha and get to know more such personal secrets about your favorite contestants.