Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra open up on their alleged fallout with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth Shukla were good friends during their stay in the show. The trio was always together and supported each other during thick and thin. Recently, a certain section of the media reported about a fallout between Paras and Sidharth and even stated that the BB 13 winner is not on talking terms with Paras. However, Paras has not only rubbished the rumour but has also stated that they will catch up soon post lockdown.

Commenting on his current equation with Sidharth Shukla, the actor told ETimes TV, 'The reports of fights and all is bakwaas (rubbish). There is nothing like that. I spoke to Shukla a few days ago and I had a chat that we will catch up post lockdown. Things are normal between us. We are on talking terms.'

Meanwhile, Mahira also revealed during a live chat why she is not in touch with Sidharth Shukla post Bigg Boss 13, 'Paras has spoken to Sidharth, but I haven't. Actually, I am not that kind of a person who will call or message someone first. I don't like bothering someone unnecessarily. But I will definitely catch up with Sidharth after the lockdown ends,' shared the actress.

Credits: TOI