Mahira Sharma defeats Paras Chhabra not once but twice

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are constantly in the news for various reasons. The duo was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and eventually developed a great bonding.

Paras and Mahira were inseparable in the show which raised several eyebrows as Paras was dating Akansha Puri at that time. However, Paras is now single and moved on in his life.

Mahira and Paras are still in contact and keep sharing what they are up to.

And now, while Paras and Mahira are unable to meet due to the lockdown, the duo is finding various ways to kill time.

Both of them seems to be enjoying some indoor games like Ludo which is currently everyone's favourite.

Mahira posted an Instagram story where she defeated Paras not once but twice in Ludo and she can't stop rejoicing.

Take a look at Mahira's story:

Well, it seems Paras and Mahira are totally enjoying this amazing game just like others and why not, after all winning a Ludo can make anyone super happy.

