News

Mahira Sharma does a Kareena Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship blossomed inside the BB13 house, and they still share a warm bond. Yes, while many thought they would fall apart after the show, it did not happen. In fact, their bond just became better. They share a great camaraderie and many even think that something is brewing between them. However, the two have always maintained the 'just good friends' tag.

Well, whatever maybe their relationship status, fans love to see them together. And recently, Paras and Mahira decided to treat all #Pahira lovers with a sweet surprise. The duo came together for a special video, wherein the two were seen grooving to a song. But, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the two shot the video at their own house, following the social distancing rules. The video was shared by Mahira on her Instagram handle, and she wrote that the video is for all Pahira fans. 

In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiya from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Mahira looks beautiful in black kurti and white dupatta, Paras looks handsome in a green and white striped shirt.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Mahira Sharma Kareena Kapoor BB13 house Paras Chhabra Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here