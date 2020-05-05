Mahira Sharma does a Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship blossomed inside the BB13 house, and they still share a warm bond. Yes, while many thought they would fall apart after the show, it did not happen. In fact, their bond just became better. They share a great camaraderie and many even think that something is brewing between them. However, the two have always maintained the 'just good friends' tag.

Well, whatever maybe their relationship status, fans love to see them together. And recently, Paras and Mahira decided to treat all #Pahira lovers with a sweet surprise. The duo came together for a special video, wherein the two were seen grooving to a song. But, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the two shot the video at their own house, following the social distancing rules. The video was shared by Mahira on her Instagram handle, and she wrote that the video is for all Pahira fans.

In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiya from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Mahira looks beautiful in black kurti and white dupatta, Paras looks handsome in a green and white striped shirt.

Have a look.

