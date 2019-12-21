Mahira Sharma Gets Close with Paras Chabbra As She Looks Back At The Early Days Of Her Career

MUMBAI: As the new year looms by, we all begin to question the choice of our lives that have brought us to where we are. Similar is the case with the contestants of Bigg Boss season who have already been in the house for close to 3 months and with the show extending, some of them can now be seen examining how far they’ve come. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Mahira Sharma can be seen getting comfortable with Paras Chabbra while speaking with nostalgia about the early decisions she made in her career.



Speaking with Paras, Mahira says ‘Mien aane se pehle karne wali thi na, mere teen song choot gaye, teeno hit hain. Miene jo pehla song kiya tha “Gal Kar Ke” mujhe toh singer ki message aaya tha toh miene kar liya tha but unhone gana inko diya tha toh unhone produce kiya tha, khareed liya tha. Gaana acha tha, hit ho gaya. Uske baad unhone socha ki mujhe lenge kisi song mien, unhe ka khareed hua gana lekin jab “Lehenga” aaya toh Mumbai mien bahut chala aur uss song ke waje se mujhe bahut calls aaye.



Mahira continues to say ‘Jab mien choti thi, 2016, tab miene pehla show kiya tha, mien usme lead thi. 2017 mien miene mastiyan ki, kaam nahi kiya. 2018 mien miene serious kiya, jisme mujhe lead mila. “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” ke liye bhi miene audition diya tha aur mien aisa hee chali gay thi. Paras then mentions “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” ka second season, uske liye miene audition diya tha. Mahira then mentions Mujhe Naagin ke liye call aaya but miene kaha ki mujhe negative lead nahi karna toh unhone bataya ki ek baar kar loh but miene kaha haan but negative nahi karna. Fir mereko unhone bola toh miene kaha chal theek hai kya ho gaya. Mujhe aati nahi thi negative acting, ab mien sabko bahut pasand hu negative ke liye because mien bahut achi acting karta hu. Mere se nahi ho raha tha. Pehle din jab kiya tha sab ne clap kiya tha. Puri unit ne.'



