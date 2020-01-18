Mahira Sharma has THESE hidden talents

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a famous TikTok star who is currently slaying it in Bigg Boss 13. She has a huge fan base on social media, mainly on TikTok and Instagram. She has been seen in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 and in Punjabi music videos. She made her debut with Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan and then featured in Jass Manak’s Punjabi song Lehenga.



Mahira is trying to gain the attention of the audience but is failing every time because of her bond with Paras Chhabra.



Fans love to see her and her tapori language. To show support, fans are continuously posting videos clips and posts to save Mahira.



Other than that, fans had shpwcased her new talent. The BB house teaches every contestant something.



Fans have captured the incredible moment of Mahira the chef making a perfectly goal roti, Mahira the dance choreographer of Paras, and Mahira the Hindi teacher.



Have a look.