Mahira Sharma MIMICS Angoori Bhabhi!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Apr 2020 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: The beautiful Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the small screen. She gained immense love from her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Post the reality show she was seen with her BB housemate Paras Chhabra for a romantic single titled Baarish.

Mahira is totally a social bird. She keeps her fans updates with her latest whereabouts and fun TikTok videos.

Mahira in her recent TikTok video is seen imitating TV’s popular character Bhabhiji!

Sahi pakde hai!

We are talking about Angoori Bhabhiji (played by Shubhangi Atre) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Take a look!

Before being part of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira has featured in popular TV shows like Naagin 3 and Kundali Bhagya.

