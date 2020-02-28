Mahira Sharma on Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup: Wrong to blame me for their breakup

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Season 13 of the show recently wrapped up. The show might have ended, but the contestants continue to grab eyeballs. Two such contestants are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. Many people wondered if they will start dating once out. In fact, Paras had even announced his breakup with Akanksha Puri while he was inside the controversial house. However, upon their exit, both Mahira and Paras maintained that they are just friends.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Mahira was asked about being accused of getting labeled as the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s breakup, to which, she gave a sensible reply. Mahira said, “I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha Puri's breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl's feelings.”

“My mother never asked me to maintain a distance in some demeaning way. She trusts me all she meant was that our closeness was portrayed in a wrong way in the outside world. Also, agar main nahi hoti toh koi aur hota aaj Paras ke saath jisko pyaar bhi hogaya tha.... woh toh accha hai main thi toh Paras aaj relationship mein nahi hai. I feel it is very wrong to blame me for their breakup,” she added.