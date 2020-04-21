Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurrana are GREAT COUPLES: Arti Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been conducting various LIVE sessions with popular Television celebrities to help the audience kill the quarantine blues. After a magnum response on the LIVE sessions with Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Vijendra Khumeria and others, TellyChakkar.com connected with the ‘independent’ Arti Singh.

Arti had a wonderful journey in Bigg Boss 13. From an underdog, Arti emerged as one of the finalists in the show. The actress has managed to gain many fans for his honest and dignified journey in the show.

In an exclusive LIVE session with TellyChakkar, Arti was her candid best and spoke a lot on her quarantine routine to interesting details from her personal life. While Arti was a tad bit against Sidharth shifting teams and being loyal with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, she has grown quite fond of them as well as Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. Expressing her fondness for Paras and Mahira and Asim-Himanshi, Arti said, “Paras-Mahira and Asim-Himanshi are really great couples because whatever happened in the show but they were together throughout the journey and are still together”.

