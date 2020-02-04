News

Mahira Sharma on Paras: He is great support but I'm surviving because of my efforts and not him

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
04 Feb 2020 03:49 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's jodi has become a major topic of discussion. Their growing closeness in the house became the major highlight of the show. 

While Paras and Mahira's friendship is growing stronger every passing day, fans feel that Mahira has survived in the house solely because of Paras. The actress was quite offended with this and cleared that Paras has been a great support to her but she has survived only because of her struggle and hard work. 

She said that she wouldn't have survived in the house without him but she gives all the credit to herself for her survival.

She further said that she ill continue being friends with Paras even after Bigg Boss. They both are such people who don't trust people easily. 

We have always seen Paras taking a stand for Mahira time and again. While some loved this but there were many who thought it wasn't right on Paras' part to always speak for Mahira. Even Mahira's mother requested Paras to let her speak for herself and be independent. 

