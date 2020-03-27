News

Mahira Sharma reveals why she denied being a part of Naagin 4

Mahira Sharma, who is a popular TV actress, was offered a role in Naagin 4. She said no to the project.

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the telly world. She was recently seen as a contestant in the famous reality television series Bigg Boss 13.  

After Bigg Boss 13, Mahira is getting some amazing offers. In fact, she was even approached for the much popular Naagin 4 which has Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. In a conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live session, Mahira admitted that she did get the offer to be a part of the much talked about supernatural drama. However, she turned down the project. While her decision might come as a surprise for many, Mahira has her reason for not being a part of Naagin 4. Apparently, the diva was approached for a negative role in the show. “The thing is I don’t want to do a negative role. May be later but not now,” she said.

