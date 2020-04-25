Mahira Sharma reveals why she is not in touch with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are one of the few contestants who grabbed lots of attention for their growing closeness in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

While both have maintained 'just good friends' status, fans are constantly linking them.

We all know Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss house.

However, Sid maintained a subtle bond with Mahira Sharma. He was always there for her whenever needed.

Recently, when Mahira was asked about the same and if she has been in touch with Sid, the actress had lots to say.

Mahira said that Paras has spoken to Sid but she hasn't. The actress revealed that she is not that kind of a person who will call or message anyone first. But she will definitely catch up with Sid after the lockdown.

We would love to see Sid and Mahira reuniting after Bigg Boss 13.

