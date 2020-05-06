Mahira Sharma shows off her dancing skills; Paras is all hearts

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss 13 has ended, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, who are considered to be inseparable, have been quite active on Instagram. Apart from Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Bigg Boss 13 was also about Mahira and Paras. From confessing their feelings for each other when Paras was dating Akanksha Puri to being romantically involved, everything about them raised eyebrows.

While many thought they would fall apart after the show, it did not happen. In fact, their bond just grew stronger. They share a great camaraderie, and many even think that something is brewing between them.

Pahira fans love to see them together. Just recently, Paras and Mahira decided to treat all #Pahira lovers with a sweet surprise when the duo came together for a special video, wherein the two were seen grooving on Bole Chudiya.

Now, the actress shared a TikTok video where she is seen grooving on Akh Lad Jaave from Loveyatri. In the video, Mahira is seen flaunting her sexy dance moves.

Have a look.

Seeing her dance video, her bestie Paras was highly impressed and said 'Superb', followed by a lovestruck emoji.

Credits: SpotboyE