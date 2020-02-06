Mahira Sharma takes baby steps to follow her inspiration

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a famous TikTok star who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13. She has a huge fan base on social media, mainly on TikTok and Instagram. She has been seen in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 and in Punjabi music videos. She made her debut with Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan and then featured in Jass Manak’s Punjabi song Lehenga.

Mahira tried to gain the attention of the audience but failed every time because of her bond with Paras Chhabra.

Fans love to see her and her tapori language. To show support, fans posted videos clips and posts to save Mahira.

The actress is inspired by Kareena Kapoor and the latter was the reason for her to step in the industry.

Here is a video posted by her fans in which she is seen dancing to Kareena’s song Tareefa.

Do you think this is her preparation for the BB finale where every contestant performs?

Have a look, and tell us what you think.