Mahira Sharma talks about Paras and Akanksha

06 Mar 2020 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra's relationship soured while the actor was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She also blamed Mahira Sharma's closeness with Paras as one of the reasons for her concern. 

A media portal asked Mahira about Akanksha Puri going all out to bash Paras. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What did you think about Akanksha Puri going all out and bashing Paras Chhabra?

Do insaan agar pyaar karte hai, ek doosre ki fikar aur respect karte hai, toh woh aaisi baatein bahar nahi nikalte publicly, media ke saamne jaa jaake interviews nahi denge. Mujhe nahi samjh aati yeh cheezein. If there is true love, aap apne partner ko neeche nahi giraoge. Agar aap kisi insaan ko saccha pyaar karte ho toh aap usse publicly insult nahi karoge, balki uska wait karoge waapas aane ka to talk and sort out your differences.

You think Paras and Akanksha broke up before he entered the house?

Woh mujhe nahi pata. Usne National television mein sabke saamne kaha tha lekin maine inn cheezon par kabhi tavaju nahi diya. Woh andar aaya, uske haath par Akanksha ke naam ka tattoo tha, maine yahi maana ki woh unki girlfriend hai aur uss cheez ko respect dete hue, maine distance maintained rakha.

But why distance?

Waisa nahi ki mujhe pyaar ho gaya hai toh main distance maintained rakh rahi hun but main kayi baar yeh socti thi ki bahar uski girlfriend hai, usko kuch galat na lage. Isliye main Paras ko bolti thi ki matt kar. Also, jab ek ladka aapko touch karta hai aap samjh jaate ho vibe kya hai. Mujhe kabhi galat vibe nahi aayi Paras se. Bahar se kehna bahut easy hota hai, ki yeh gaal par kiss kar raha hai, hug kar raha hai, but when you are confined to a place for 4-5 months, aapko ek family ka human touch chahiye hota hai, For me, Paras was like family. Ab doosron ko yeh galat dikha hai toh it doesn't matter to me.

