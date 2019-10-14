News

Mahira Sharma Trolled For Framing Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla was receiving some heat for the argument between him and Mahira when 'shoes' had come into the picture. However, this weekend ka vaar brought a clarification as Sidharth mentioned that Mahira had first shown him her shoes and pointed at and hence he had made that comment in that context.  For the uninitiated, even Kishwer Merchant had commented against Shukla without knowing the entire context!  
Twitterati have been going into a frenzy as they chime in for Sidharth who in the previous week had made some very positive statements regarding women. Hina Khan too had come on the show and told Sidharth that its nice to see a man speak the way he has about women! Now with Mahira having taken things out of context, fans just aren't happy about it!

Whom do you support, Mahira Sharma or Siddharth Shukla? Hit the comment section below.

