Mahira Sharma trolled by netizens

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma was seen in the finale in a blue off-shoulder gown. The actress styled her hair in a fishtail. Incidentally, her gown and style were very similar to Alia Bhatt's at a recent award function. This was pointed by Diet Sabya, an Instagram handle known for pointing out bad copies of famous designers. Mahira got criticized for lack of a different styling as well. Even her braid was fashioned the same way as Alia's.

One of the users commented, 'Not just the outfit, styling is also copied. Such a bloody shame!' Another user wrote, 'oh god! I saw this on the show last night and cringed! mahira should’ve at least done her hair differently! itna copy?! LAZY LEVEL 100.'

Take a look at the picture and some of the comments.

Credits: TOI