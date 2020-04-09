Mahira Sharma's mother opens up on her rumoured marriage with Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's fake wedding card is doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, Mahira's mother spoke to a media portal about this. Here are excerpts.

What do you have to say about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's wedding card being circulated on the Internet?

Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai.

Is there a possibility that they will end up getting married?

Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships, above any other bond.

What do you feel about Paras?

Main usko bahut pasand karti hun. He has taken care of Mahira like I do, when they were inside the house. He is like family.

As a mother, have you ever asked Mahira about her feelings for anyone?

I am first a friend to Mahira and then a mother. We share a very open relationship. Maine kabhi mere bacchon par koi restrictions nahi daalein hai. They never hide anything from me. So, if there is anything, she will share with me.

Has Paras visited your home?

No. He was busy with his show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Then the lockdown happened. But I will invite him for sure. I really like him a lot.

