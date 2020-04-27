Mahira Sharma's mother ready to accept Paras Chhabra as her son-in-law?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are known for acting in television soaps. Their popularity increased after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. After wrapping up the reality show, they came up with a music video and fans loved their chemistry in it.

The two have been nominated in the list of International Iconic Best Jodi Of India 2020 for the International Iconic Awards 2020- Season 6. Naturally, Mahira's mother is on cloud nine. Talking to SpotboyE.com, she said, "I am delighted. So is Mahira."

There have been speculations that the two are dating, but they have always maintained ‘just friends’ stance. Mahira's mother was further asked if Paras and Mahira are dating now, at least. She said, "I haven't seen my daughter texting Paras endlessly. So no, they are not a couple." But what if Mahira tells her, sometime later, that she wants to marry Paras? Mrs Sharma chose to attribute it to destiny, but later said, "Okay look, if Mahira does tell me that she wants to marry Paras, I shall not oppose."

Credits: SpotboyE.com