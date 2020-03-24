News

Mahira spends quality time with Paras' mother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: It seems the bond between "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra is growing stronger with each passing day. Recently, Mahira even paid a visit to Paras' house and met his mother.

A photo is doing the rounds on the Internet in which we can see Mahira sharing smiles with Paras and his mother.

Paras posted another picture on his Instagram page, with caption: "Be with the one who makes you feel [email protected]".

The two made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the "Bigg Boss 13" house. They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled "Baarish".

Tags Mahira Sharma Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13 baarish TellyChakkar

