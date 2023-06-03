Main Hoon Aparajita’s Manav Gohil beats Mumbai’s traffic jam by taking the metro!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita which focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by famous actress Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of 3 daughters, preparing them for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Chhavi(Anushka Merchande) ran away from her house and then just to get in the good books of her family, Veer (played by Shubh Karaan) took her back to her place. And now that Akshay’s memory is back, unaware of the fact that it was her daughter’s boyfriend, Veer who got him in trouble in the first place by locking him up in the freezer, Akshay declared that he will get Chhavi married to Veer within the next two days.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch that without intervening in the wedding ceremonies, Aparajita is trying to stop the wedding of Chhavi and Veer. Not just that, but to bring out Veer’s truth in front of everyone, Aparajita has gone missing so that she can buy some time and halt the wedding. On the other hand, Akshay is ensuring that the wedding takes place smoothly. And while Akshay is there for his daughter’s wedding, Manav is making sure that he reaches this onscreen wedding on time. To beat Mumbai’s peak hour traffic jam, Manav recently took to his social media to share how he is travelling via the newly inaugurated metro from Andheri to Dahisar. Usually, the actor travels by car, but now that the new metro line has started working, it has become easier to commute, especially on the days when it’s getting late.

Manav Gohil says, “The ones who live in Mumbai, will understand how early we have to leave from home to reach a place even if it's a few kilometers away, just because of the peak hour traffic jam. To beat the same, I recently took the new metroline, and I intend to take it often. Usually, I travel by my car, but I realized that it was better to take a metro to reach the set on time, especially on the days I am running late. Moreover, It is a smooth and economical way to reach any destination faster. I always felt that Mumbai needs a good public transport system and I am happy that such progress has happened. Being a Mumbaikar, I am sure everyone is very happy with this development.”

Well! We definitely can't wait to watch the drama unfold at Chhavi and Veer's wedding.

A lot of twist and turns awaits, will Aparajita and Disha be able to find and unveil Veer’s truth? What will happen when Veer’s truth comes in front of everyone?

