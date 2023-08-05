Maitree’s lead actress Shrenu Parikh is reliving the childhood school days with her 6-year-old co-actor

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s fiction show ‘Maitree’ focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have been inseparable since their childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that life has other plans for them. The show's concept and the performance of the actors have impressed one and all since its inception, and after the 6-year-leap, the dynamics of the relationships has changed drastically, specially between Maitree and Nandini.

While all the actors have been working round the clock to entertain the audience, Shrenu Parikh has found a way to have fun in between the shots. Gantavya Sharma (Nandish), the 6-year-old member of the cast usually spends time studying on set, when not shooting. And Shrenu ensures that she helps him study so that his schooling is not hampered. The duo has formed a deep bond with each other ever since Gantavya came onboard for the show. In fact, she was the one who made the nervous young star feel comfortable on the sets and is certainly enjoying reliving the childhood days with him.

Talking about the same, Shrenu Parikh mentioned, “Gantavya is the youngest member on our set and since the day he has joined our team, we have become good friends. He is a very hardworking kid and pulls off every scene very effortlessly. What I love the most about him is that he always tries to learn something new every day, and with him, we get to learn a lot. In fact, we ensure that his schooling is not hampered at all because of the shoot and it is fun to relive the old school days with him. He reminds us to keep the child within us alive and liberate ourselves from any form of control."

While Shrenu and Gantavya are bonding big time and enjoying each other’s company, in the forthcoming episodes the viewers will get to witness that Nandini wants Maitree to leave the ‘Tiwari Sadan’ once and for all. Will Ashish (Namish Taneja) be able to stop Maitree from leaving? Will Nandini ever understand Maitree’s true intentions?



