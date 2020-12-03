MAJOR CHANGES in Sony SAB show Baalveer Returns; Aditya Rannvijay to REENTER as Bhaymaar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

Recently, we reported that Baalveer Returns will undergo a time slot change. The show, which airs at 8 PM, will be telecast in the 7-PM slot from 7th December 2020.

Well, along with the time slot, a lot of other things will change in the show.

The channel held a special Zoom meeting with the actors and press wherein it was revealed that the show will twerk its approach. Until now, the show focused on elaborated tracks, but now, it will now showcase stories on a weekly basis.

To keep the audiences glued to the show, the makers will introduce interesting, short, and crisp weekly stories for fans.

Moreover, another surprise for the audience is that Bhaymaar from Kaal Lok, played by actor Aditya Ranvijay, will reenter the show. Bhaymaar will be more powerful than before.

