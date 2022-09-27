Major Drama! Akshara to finally give Abhimanyu a divorce, bringing an end to AbhiRa?

major heartbreak awaits not only for AbhiRa fans but also the two leads as they will decide to part ways and move on in their respective lives

Major Drama! Akshara to finally give Abhimanyu a divorce, bringing an end to AbhiRa?

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been gaining popularity among Television viewers with its gripping storyline, effortless performances and absolutely identifiable characters. Each episode of the show has something new and amazing to offer its fans with new twists and turns, thus making it a must watch for them!

Lead actors Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara have been winning the hearts of their audiences from day one with their impeccable portrayal of their respective roles.

In the last episode we saw Akshara visits Abhimanyu and gives him a piece of his mind, while Suhasini reveals the whole truth to him about Kunal threatening Akshara. Abhimanyu is of the opinion that Akshara has behaved selfishly by running away even though it was for him.

We also saw Abhimanyu in the hospital with Manjari when he gets a call from Parth saying that he needs to tell Abhimanyu something very important.

In the upcoming episode we will see that major heartbreak awaits not only for AbhiRa fans but also the two leads as they will decide to part ways and move on in their respective lives from now on. We will then see Akshara signing the divorce papers brought by Abhimanyu. This is truly heart wrenching for fans to see.

What do you think will happen next? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara really part ways forever?

Let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

