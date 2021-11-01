MAJOR DRAMA! Monami's father fumes in anger at Karan after he admits that he shot her in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is currently high on drama.

The popular serial has Kaveri Priyam, Shaleen Malhotra, Diljot Kaur, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aditya Deshmukh, Simple Kaul, Ashish Kaul, Gulfam Khan, and Vijay Kashyap in pivotal roles.

The viewers have witnessed high point drama in the past episodes that have left them at the edge of the seat.

We had previously informed you that Monami had planned a special date for her and Karan.

However, things turned out to be worse for her.

Meanwhile, Karan was in a totally different zone. He was dreaming of brother who died because of him.

What happened next was totally unexpected as Karan was still in his subconscious mind and shot Monami.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Monami's father will fume in anger seeing his daughter in this condition.

Karan will also be in pain seeing monami like this and will admit that he shot Monami.

What will happen to Karan? Will Monami's father spare him? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

